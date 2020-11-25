He didn’t necessarily start his University of Wyoming career on the best foot. But if the old adage of finishing strong is what matters, sophomore guard Kwane Marble II has put the Mountain West on notice.
The Denver native spent the early portion of his freshman season recovering from a broken foot. He played minimal minutes over the Cowboys’ first nine games, averaging just 1.1 points per game in just over five minutes per contest. Included were five games where he failed to record a single point. Then-head coach Allen Edwards said the freshman wasn’t quite in game shape.
But over the Cowboys’ final 16 games, the 6-6 guard averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also saved two of his best performances for when the Pokes needed them most: in upset victories over Colorado State and Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament, Marble scored 20 and 24 points, respectively, and helped lead UW to an unlikely berth in the tournament semifinals.
Following the dismissal of Edwards shortly after the season ended, Marble and his teammates were faced with a dilemma: transfer somewhere else due to uncertainty, or stay the course at the school they vowed to take back to the top of the Mountain West.
When Jeff Linder was hired from Northern Colorado, one of the first things he did was drive out to visit Marble in Colorado to essentially recruit him. It didn’t take long for Marble to realize Linder was the right person to help him reach his lofty goals.
“I thought that was big. I felt the love, I felt his loyalty toward me,” Marble said. “I felt like he believed I could make an impact. … and he could get me to wherever I wanted to be.”
With a year of experience under his belt and a few more skills in his arsenal, Marble is ready to take the next step in a career filled with promise. He worked intensely on his outside shooting during the offseason and improved his strength with hard work in the weight room. He wants to be the best all-around threat he can possibly be.
Look out, Mountain West. Marble is ready for his encore. He’s a year older, a year wiser and a year better.
“I feel a lot more confident in everything that I do,” Marble said. “My confidence level has risen. … I feel more impactful.”
Marble and his teammates were faced with challenges unlike any others in recent memory during the offseason. Just days after their run at the Mountain West Tournament ended, the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next few months, everyone, including college athletes, were stuck in their residences, many unable to work out in the gyms or weight rooms they were accustomed to. So they had to make do.
Marble and Kenny Foster, his best friend and teammate, both came back to Laramie a month and a half before it was mandatory.
Linder and the Cowboys were unable to meet in person as much as they would have liked over the last few months. But rather than using it as an excuse, the group has used it as a chance to get better. Even now, as contact tracing limits the amount of available bodies, feeling bad for themselves isn’t going to do them any good.
“You can use it as an excuse, but we’re going to take advantage of the time we have,” Linder said.
The tenacity that Linder shows, and his unwillingness to accept defeat or excuses, is one of the reasons Marble is so excited for his own future. There is a path toward greatness being laid out directly in front of his feet. Marble truly feels like he’s in the best possible hands to grow as a player and person.
“(Linder is) honestly one of the best, smartest basketball-minded coaches I’ve played for,” Marble said. “He’s a great mentor off the court. He wants the best for you off the court.”
In addition to transforming his body and game, Marble has also embraced being a leader on a team that has eight new players. A year ago, Marble was still trying to figure out college life. Now? He’s a savvy veteran who is learning how to be a mentor himself. It’s a fairly stark contrast to where he was in the fall of 2019.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say (it’s been) weird. I didn’t think (being a mentor) would happen as quick as it did or the way that it did, but I think it’s a good thing … for me to learn how to help others,” Marble said. “I’ve made some really good friends … they’re really good people.”
There are certainly question marks for the Cowboys this year, but Marble doesn’t figure to be among them. The known quantities that the team has are him, Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson and Kenny Foster, the team’s only returning players.
Maldonado figures to do a lot of the ball-handling, as does true freshman guard Marcus Williams. But Marble is going to play a significant role in the Cowboys’ plans, both on and off the ball, if they’re going to get where they want to be.
As important as the freshmen and transfers will be as the season progresses, a lot of UW’s 2020-21 success hinges on veterans like Marble.
“You have to have some young players, and you have to build that way,” Linder said. “But as a program, as a coach, the older you can be, the better off you’re going to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.