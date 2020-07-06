CHEYENNE – Isaiah Martinez and Ox Schroeder both had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team to a 14-8 victory over Lander on Sunday in Cheyenne.
One of Schroeder’s hits was a double.
The Coyotes (6-13-1) also got two hits from both Boston Smith and Logan Kouba. Smith and Kouba both hit doubles, as did Anthony Lopez.
Kouba pitched 2⅔ innings of relief to pick up the victory. Cheyenne starter Tyler Evelo struck out six batters in his 3⅓ innings of work.
The Coyotes are scheduled to return to action July 23 in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE 14, LANDER 8
Lander…… 101 201 3 – 8 6 3
Cheyenne…… 002 903 X – 14 15 8
Lander pitching: Rees, Stephenson (4), Susanka (4) and Mazurie. Cheyenne pitching: Evelo, Kouba (4), Lopez (7), Schroeder (7) and Cobb and Hitner (7).
W: Kouba (1-2). L: Rees.
2B: Lander 3 (Lee, Rees, Stephenson); Cheyenne 4 (Bo. Smith, Kouba, Lopez, Schroeder).
