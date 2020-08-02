2020 Wyoming Class AA state baseball tournament logo

at Paul J. Wataha Complex – Rock Springs

Seeds in parentheses

Wednesday

Game 1: (E2) Cheyenne Post 6 vs. (W3) Casper, 10 a.m.

Game 2: (W2) Jackson vs. (E3) Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Game 3: (W1) Evanston vs. (E4) Laramie, 4 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Gillette vs. (W4) Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser eliminated

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser eliminated

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser eliminated

Gam 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser eliminated

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Games will try to avoid matching previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m., loser eliminated

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., loser eliminated if second loss

Sunday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, noon

If necessary: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 3:30 p.m., if Game 14 loser’s first loss

