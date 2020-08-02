at Paul J. Wataha Complex – Rock Springs
Seeds in parentheses
Wednesday
Game 1: (E2) Cheyenne Post 6 vs. (W3) Casper, 10 a.m.
Game 2: (W2) Jackson vs. (E3) Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Game 3: (W1) Evanston vs. (E4) Laramie, 4 p.m.
Game 4: (E1) Gillette vs. (W4) Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser eliminated
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser eliminated
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser eliminated
Gam 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser eliminated
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Games will try to avoid matching previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m., loser eliminated
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., loser eliminated if second loss
Sunday
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, noon
If necessary: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 3:30 p.m., if Game 14 loser’s first loss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.