Nico Vite

Nico Vite

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 routed Sheridan, 14-4, in the first game of what was supposed to be a doubleheader Tuesday at Powers Field. 

Instead, the Sixers (39-16) settled for just the one win. Cheyenne led 2-0 in the top of the second inning of the nightcap before it was canceled due to inclement weather. 

