Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 4 with a double and a strike out during the New York Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y.
The 27-year-old batted eighth and started in center field.
Nimmo is now batting .258 (39 for 151) with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 RBIs in 43 games this season. He has drawn 27 walks, struck out 36 times and been hit by five pitches.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate has a .388 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.