Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 5 with a double, a run scored and two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 5-3 win Wednesday at Miami.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field before moving to left during the bottom of the eighth.
Nimmo is now batting .261 (23 for 88) with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight RBIs. He has drawn 22 walks, struck out 22 times and been hit by four pitches. His on-base percentage is .430.
The Mets (12-14) face the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. today.
