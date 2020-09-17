Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored during the New York Mets’ 5-4 victory Wednesday night at Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field.
He is now batting .270 (43 for 159) with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 45 games this season. He has drawn 27 walks, struck out 36 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .393 on-base percentage.
