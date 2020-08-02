Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with a strikeout, two walks and a run scored during the New York Mets’ 7-1 loss Saturday in Atlanta.
The 27-year-old is now batting .290 (9 for 31) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, five walks and nine strikeouts through nine games. He has been hit by three pitches.
Nimmo and the Mets (3-6) play Atlanta at 11:10 a.m. today.
