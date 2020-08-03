Former Cheyenne American Legion Post standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 3 with two walks and a strikeout during the New York Mets’ 4-0 loss Sunday at Atlanta.
The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff for the Mets.
Nimmo is now batting .265 (9 for 34) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, seven walks and 10 strikeouts in 10 games. He has also been hit by three pitches and has reached base safely for 25 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season. It is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
The Mets (3-7) close their four-game series with Atlanta at 5:10 p.m. today.
