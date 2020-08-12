Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with two walks and a strikeout during the New York Mets’ 2-1 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in left field before moving to center field in the eighth inning.
Nimmo is averaging .218 (12 for 55) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. He has drawn 16 walks, struck out 16 times and been hit by four pitches. He has a .427 on-base percentage and has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games dating back to last season.
