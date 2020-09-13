Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 1 with a walk during the New York Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Buffalo, New York.
The 27-year-old entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning and flied out to left field. He remained in the game as a center fielder, and drew a walk in the ninth inning.
