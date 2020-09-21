Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 during the New York Mets’ 7-0 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. It is his sixth consecutive game with at least one hit.
Nimmo is now batting .282 (48 for 170) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs this season. He has drawn 30 walks, struck out 39 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .405 on-base percentage and a .911 OPS.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate is batting .362 (21 for 58) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs in the month of September. He has drawn six walks and struck out 10 times. He has posted a .422 on-base percentage and a 1.008 OPS this month.
