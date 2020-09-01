Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored during the New York Mets’ 5-3 loss to Miami on Monday.
The 27-year-old batted ninth and started in right field.
Nimmo is now batting .241 (27 for 112) with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 RBIs in 34 games this season. He has drawn 24 walks, struck out 29 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .397 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.