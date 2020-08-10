Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 3 with an RBI single and a walk during the New York Mets’ 4-2 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field before moving to left field in the top of the ninth inning.
Nimmo has reached base safely in 30 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season. It is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate is batting .224 (11 for 49) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in 16 games this season. He has drawn 14 walks, struck out 15 times and been hit by four pitches.
The Mets (7-9) host the Washington Nationals at 5:10 p.m. today.
