Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 4 with a walk, a strikeout and one run scored during the New York Mets’ 7-2 win over Atlanta on Monday.
The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff before moving to left field.
Nimmo is now batting .237 (9 for 38) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, eight walks, 11 strikeouts and a stolen base. He has a .408 on-base percentage, and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games.
The Mets play at Washington at 5 p.m. tonight.
