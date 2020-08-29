Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 3 with an RBI double during the New York Mets’ 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in the second game of the doubleheader Friday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field during the nightcap. He did not play in the first game of the twinbill.
Nimmo is now batting .255 (26 for 102) with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 RBIs in 31 games. He has drawn 22 walks, struck out 24 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .411 on-base percentage.
The Mets host the Yankees at 11:05 a.m. today.
