Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts during the New York Mets 6-5 loss to visiting Boston on Wednesday night. Nimmo batted leadoff, and started in center field for New York.
The 27-year-old is batting .286 (6 for 21) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs through six games this season. He has drawn three walks, been hit by one pitch and struck out five times. He has a .400 on-base percentage.
Nimmo and the Mets host Boston at 5:07 p.m. tonight.
