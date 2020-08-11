Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 with a solo home run during the New York Mets’ 16-4 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday.
The 27-year-old batted seventh and started in center field before moving to right field in the seventh inning.
Nimmo is now batting .226 (12 for 53) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in 17 games this season. He has drawn 14 walks and struck out 15 times while being hit by four pitches.
The Mets host the Nationals at 5:10 p.m. tonight.
