Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 6 with an RBI during the New York Mets’ 9-8 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field.
Nimmo is now batting .259 (35 for 135) with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 RBIs in 39 games. He has drawn 26 walks, struck out 32 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .398 on-base percentage.
The Mets (19-23) play Baltimore at 5:10 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.