Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 7 with a walk and two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field during the opener. He was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts. He moved to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. He threw out Yan Gomes at second base during the sixth.
In the nightcap, Nimmo was 0 for 3 with a walk. He batted leadoff and started in right field.
He is now batting .276 (50 for 181) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games this season. He has drawn 33 walks, struck out 41 times and been hit by six pitches. He has a .405 on-base percentage and a .891 OPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.