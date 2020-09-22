Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch during the New York Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in right field. He is now batting .279 (48 for 172) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 games this season. He has drawn 31 walks, struck out 39 times and been hit by six pitches. Nimmo has a .407 on-base percentage and a .907 OPS this season.
