Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 5-3 loss at Washington on Tuesday.
Nimmo batted leadoff and started in left field before moving over to center in the eighth inning. His single in the fifth inning extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 27. It is the longest streak in the major leagues, and one game short of his personal best.
The 27-year-old has scored a run in six consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his career.
Nimmo is now batting .238 (10 for 42) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, nine walks and 14 strikeouts. He has been hit by three pitches and stole one base.
The Mets (4-8) face the Nationals at 4:05 p.m. today.
