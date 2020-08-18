Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 with a triple and two walks during the New York Mets’ 11-4 victory Monday at Miami.
The 27-year-old batted lead off and started in center field before moving to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Nimmo led off the sixth inning with a triple to right and then scored on Jeff McNeil’s sacrifice fly to right to give the Mets’ a 7-2 lead.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate is now batting .231 (18 for 78) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs in 24 games this season. He has drawn 22 walks, struck out 20 times and been hit by four pitches. Nimmo has one stolen base and a .423 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.