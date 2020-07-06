CHEYENNE – Garrett Dodd’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Laramie to a 6-4 victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 in the semifinals of the Firecracker tournament Sunday in Cheyenne.
Dodd’s single gave the Rangers a 5-4 lead. Brandon Ruckman doubled in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-4.
It is the Rangers’ second victory over Cheyenne since 2005.
Ruckman was 3 for 3 for Laramie (23-12), which finished second in the tournament after an 11-3 loss to reigning American Legion national champions Idaho Falls Bandits.
Brandon Chavez pitched the final two innings to grab the victory in relief.
The Rangers staked a 3-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run double from Calvin Webb and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Oppie.
Andrew Johnson got Cheyenne (30-12) on the scoreboard with a double to center field in the third. The Sixers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run double to right by Colter McAnelly.
Johnson and McAnelly both had two hits, as did Nico Vite.
Cheyenne returns to action against the NoCo Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Field in its pool play opener of the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament.
LARAMIE 6, CHEYENNE 4
Cheyenne…… 002 020 0 – 4 7 0
Laramie…… 300 021 X –6 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Bohlmann (2), McAnelly (6) and Lobmeyer. Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Ruckman (4), Chavez (6) and Webb.
W: Chavez (2-1). L: Bohlmann (3-2).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Johnson, McAnelly); Laramie 2 (Webb, Ruckman).
