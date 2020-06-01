CHEYENNE – Early season jitters and a lack of practice time contributed to the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 offense sputtering through the first eight games of its season.
The Sixers had posted double-digit hits in three of those outings, but also had another contest where they were held to just one hit.
Things clicked Sunday morning.
Cheyenne notched 14 hits – including five for extra bases – during an 11-1 victory over Rocky Mountain Oysters Black at Powers Field.
“I’m very pleased with our offense,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “We haven’t swung the bats well this year. This is the first day we have really swung it the way we’re capable of.
“We worked extremely hard all week on getting our swings locked in. You could see (Saturday) in our doubleheader that we were right on the verge of breaking through. If we can swing the bats well, we’ll be very difficult to beat.”
A pair of opposite field hits gave Post 6 the lead in the first inning. Zack Costopoulos hit an RBI double to right-center field to score Andrew Johnson from second with two outs. Costopoulos was brought home when Jackson Hesford looped a doubled down the left field line for a 2-0 lead.
Cheyenne added two runs in the second and another in the third.
Costopoulos sparked a six-run fourth inning that helped the Sixers end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule. He pulled a pitch up in the strike zone through the left side of the infield to score Dominic Lopez, who led off the inning with a standup triple to center.
Freshman Bradley Feezer hit a standup triple to dead center field that scored Costopoulos and Hesford for an 8-0 lead.
“All week, we practiced hitting because it was our weak spot in our first few games,” said Costopoulos, who was 3 for 3. “All that work really paid off. Everyone was seeing the ball better, and looked really comfortable.
“We were all a little too nervous earlier in the season. We also were a little too excited to be out there, and everyone was trying too hard to get hits.”
Second baseman Keldon Hastings was 3 for 3, while Johnson was 2 for 4 with a two-run double.
Colter McAnelly was just as good on the pitcher’s mound as his teammates were in the batter’s box.
The freshman right-hander struck out eight batters and surrendered just three hits to pick up the complete game victory. He was perfect through 3⅔ innings before beaning Cole Klinzman. McAnelly responded by striking out Andrew Lee to end the inning.
Rocky Mountain’s first hit came when Hunter Smilanich drove the first pitch of the fifth into center field. He eventually scored on Dylan Flaagan’s ground out to third.
“I knew that I was perfect going into the fourth, but I just let a curveball get away from me and hit the guy,” McAnelly said. “I was disappointed, but I knew I still had the no-hitter going.
“My stuff was all working pretty well. My fastball and curveball were both on point and working pretty well. I threw strikes and found ways to pound the zone.”
Lain described McAnelly’s performance as efficient.
“He dominated with his fastball and really had his breaking ball going,” the skipper said. “He really attacked hitters and had good results with it.”
Cheyenne hosts the NOCO Roughnecks for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 11, ROCKY MTN. BLACK 1 (5)
Rocky Mountain Black…… 000 01 – 1 3 2
Cheyenne…… 221 6X – 11 14 0
Rocky Mountain Black pitching: Scheer, Klinzman (4), Lund (4) and McDaniel. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly and Lobmeyer.
W: McAnelly (1-0). L: Scheer.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Costopoulos, Hesford, Johnson). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Lopez, Feezer).
Cheyenne 9
Prime Two 1
Hastings tallied two hits and three RBIs to help Cheyenne (8-2) close the weekend unbeaten with a 9-1 win over USA Prime 2 on Sunday afternoon.
Catcher Kaden Anderson had a hit and two RBIs. Johnson’s lone hit was a tripe.
Senior left-hander Garrett Oswald worked four innings, striking out seven. He allowed just two hits to improve to 2-1 on the season. Senior lefty Travis Onisto struck out all six hitters he faced in two innings of relief.
CHEYENNE 9, PRIME TWO 1
USA Prime Two…… 100 000 0 – 1 2 3
Cheyenne…… 020 43X – 9 7 2
USA Prime Two: Horwith and Holt. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Bohlmann (5), Onisto (6) and Anderson.
W: Oswald (2-1). L: Horwith.
3B: USA Prime Two 1 (Yurar); Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
