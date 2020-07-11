CHEYENNE – Garrett Oswald allowed just two hits and struck out five to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to an 8-0 win over Miles City, Montana, on Friday during the Continental American Baseball Association wood bat tournament at Powers Field.
Cheyenne (32-14) opened the scoring in the home half of the first inning when freshman Colter McAnnelly smoked an RBI double to right field. The Sixers extended their lead to 3-0 in the third before an RBI single off the bat of Jackson Hesford and a balk in the fourth.
