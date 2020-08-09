CHEYENNE – A run-scoring single in the first inning was merely the first way Andrew Johnson hurt Gillette on Sunday afternoon.
The junior center fielder finished 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to an 8-1 win the Wyoming Class AA state championship game in Rock Springs.
Johnson was voted the tournament’s most valuable player. He went 12 for 20 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBIs through five games to help Post 6 win its fifth state title in the past five seasons.
“(Johnson) was unbelievable during this tournament,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “He has carried our offense a lot of different times throughout the summer. Going into the state tournament, we knew he was going to have to be big if we were going to win.
“He stepped up and was more than big. He was absolutely phenomenal. I’m really proud of him.”
Johnson’s single in the first scored Nico Vite and gave the Sixers a 1-0 lead. Getting a run early was important against Gillette starter Hayden Sylte, who has signed with NCAA Division I North Dakota State.
“He is legit, but we got a run in the first and a couple more in the third to get him off the mound early,” Lain said.
Gillette (52-15) drew even in the second on a Logan Davis single to right that scored Kaleb Lewis.
Cheyenne (51-20) took control in the third.
Johnson hit a two-run homer to left for a 3-1 lead. Dominic Lopez added a one-out triple to center, and scored on Kelden Hastings’ sacrifice fly to left for a 4-1 advantage.
Post 6 added four more in the fifth inning.
Hastings led off with a single, and was moved to second by Grant Redman’s sacrifice bunt. He scored on an error by Roughriders second baseman Kaden Race. Vite followed with a two-run homer to center that put Cheyenne up 7-1.
Julian Romero kept the inning going with a single. Johnson laced a two-out double to center to score Romero for an 8-1 lead.
Vite was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Hastings also had two hits.
Cheyenne starter Garrett Oswald picked up the win by scattering four his across 3⅔ innings. He struck out four, walked one and gave up just one run.
“That might be the best performance I have seen him have in a Sixers’ uniform,” Lain said. “He set the tone for us and was a leader.”
Entering state, Gillette had won five of six meetings with Post 6. However, Cheyenne rallied from a five-run deficit to claim a 7-6 nine-inning victory during Friday night’s winner’s bracket final at state.
That triumph meant the Riders would have to beat the Sixers twice Sunday to win the state title. The win also gave Cheyenne a huge boost of confidence entering Sunday, Lain said.
“We lost to Gillette twice at the beginning of the year, and that kind of put us behind the eight ball,” he said. “It was something we had to mentally overcome when it came to playing those guys. When we fell behind again Friday night, we had some guys step up and say, ‘Enough is enough.’
“They met in the dugout between innings and decided they weren’t going to get pushed around by Gillette anymore. They bounced back and put up a six-spot that inning. It changed our mindset and gave us the confidence to do it.”
Cheyenne has now won 32 Class AA state championships, which is 12 more than any other program in Wyoming.
CHEYENNE 8, GILLETTE 1
Cheyenne…… 103 040 0 – 8 10 0
Gillette…… 010 000 0 – 1 6 3
Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Applegarth (4), Feezer (5) and Anderson. Gillette pitching: Sylte, Richardson (3), Powell (6) and Richards.
W: Oswald (7-3). L: Sylte.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Johnson). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Johnson, Vite).
