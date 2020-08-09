CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team remains the only unbeaten team at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament in Rock Springs.
That fact means Gillette will have to beat the Sixers twice to claim the state championship. The title game is slated for noon today at the Paul J. Wataha Complex.
Cheyenne (50-20) kept its state tournament record unblemished with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Sheridan on Saturday night.
Post 6 tallied 11 hits, but committed five defensive errors. None of Sheridan’s runs were earned.
Cheyenne struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning before the Troopers trimmed the lead to 2-1. The Sixers added one run in the third and two more in the sixth to stake a 5-1 lead.
Sheridan used two singles and two errors to cut the lead to 5-3 after six. It had the bases loaded with two outs when Dalton Nelson fouled out to Post 6 third baseman Nico Vite to end the inning.
The Troopers had two runners on with two outs in the seventh when Hunter Stone hit an RBI single to left to trim the margin to 5-4. Cheyenne reliever Grant Redman struck out Justice Rees looking to end the game.
Cheyenne starter Trenton Rodriguez improved to 10-1 on the season, scattering seven hits over five innings. He struck out two hitters.
The Sixers’ offense was paced by junior left fielder Jackson Hesford, who went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Vite was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Junior center fielder Andrew Johnson added two hits and an RBI.
Julian Romero, Zack Costopoulos and Kelden Hastings all added singles for Cheyenne, which will try to win its fifth state title in six seasons today. Post 6 has claimed 16 of the past 19 state championships. It did not play at state last year after qualifying for the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, New Mexico.
CHEYENNE 5, SHERIDAN 4
Cheyenne...... 201 002 0 – 5 11 5
Sheridan...... 010 002 1 – 4 8 1
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Bohlmann (6), Redman (7) and Lobmeyer and Bartlett (6). Sheridan pitching: Roush, Taylor (6) and Kilpatrick and Hall (6).
W: Rodriguez (10-1). L: Roush. S: Redman (2).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Hesford); Sheridan 1 (Greer).
