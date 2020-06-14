CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 split a doubleheader against the reigning national champions Saturday in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The Idaho Falls Bandits won the opener 15-5 in five innings, while Cheyenne claimed the nightcap 8-2.
Andrew Johnson, Dominic Lopez, Zack Costopoulos, Jackson Hesford, Kelden Hastings and Kaden Anderson all had hits for the Sixers (15-7) in the opener. Hastings drove in two runs, while Johnson and Anderson both had an RBI. Johnson hit a triple, and Lopez laced a double.
Freshman right-hander Colter McAnelly picked up a complete game victory on the mound in the second game. He fanned six batters and scattered seven hits. Idaho Falls’ only runs came on a two-run home run by Caden White in the fourth inning.
Anderson was 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Costopoulos had a hit and two RBIs. Johnson, Nico Vite and Hesford all hit doubles. Johnson and Vite also drove in runs.
Post 6 hosts Laramie in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Powers Field.
IDAHO FALLS 15, CHEYENNE 5 (5)
Cheyenne…… 012 02 – 5 6 0
Idaho Falls…… 070 53 – 15 14 4
Cheyenne pitching: Applegarth, Rodriguez (2), Bohlmann (5) and Anderson. Idaho Falls pitching: Weatherly, Jones (4) and Lords.
W: Weatherly. L: Applegarth (2-2).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez); Idaho Falls (Lords). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson); Idaho Falls 4 (Lords, Jephson, Rose 2).
CHEYENNE 8, IDAHO FALLS 2
Cheyenne…… 022 210 1 – 8 8 1
Idaho Falls…… 000 200 0 – 2 7 2
Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly and Anderson. Idaho Falls pitching: Henze, Howell (4), Jephson (4) and White.
W: McAnelly (3-0). L: Henze.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Hesford, Johnson, Vite); Idaho Falls (Jephson). HR: Idaho Falls 1 (White).
