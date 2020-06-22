CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team split a pair of games Sunday at Powers Field.
Cheyenne fell to the Mountain West Aces, 4-3, before beating USA Prime-Halicky, 13-1.
The Sixers led the Aces 3-2 heading into the seventh, but Mountain West got an RBI triple and an RBI double to pull ahead.
Cheyenne’s Andrew Johnson was 2 for 3 with a triple. Dominic Lopez’s lone hit was a double.
Against USA Prime, Johnson’s only hit was a triple. He drove home four runs. Lopez also had a double.
Post 6 (21-9) host Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in a nine-inning game starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN WEST 4, CHEYENNE 3
Mountain West……. 000 200 2 – 4 9 1
Cheyenne…… 110 100 0 – 3 8 1
Mountain West pitching: Unavailable and Martin. Cheyenne pitching: McAnnelly, Bohlmann (7) and Anderson.
W: Unavailable. L: McAnelly (3-1).
2B: Mountain West 2 (Frbaerick, Martin); Cheyenne 1 (Lopez). 3B: Mountain West 1 (Roberb); Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
CHEYENNE 13, PRIME-HALICKY 1
USA Prime-Halicky…… 001 0 – 1 5 4
Cheyenne…… 050 8 – 13 6 0
USA Prime-Halicky pitching: Hort, McWillons (3), Jiz (4) and Merlo. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald and Lobmeyer.
W: Oswald (). L: McWillons.
2B: USA Prime 4 (Lynch, Camden, Coleman, Hall); Cheyenne 1 (Lopez). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
