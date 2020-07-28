CHEYENNE – Julian Romero had a run-scoring single, while Nico Vite drove home a run on a groundout to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 2-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Monday at Powers Field in Cheyenne.
Gillette (47-11) took the nightcap 6-2.
Romero’s single to right field in the fourth inning scored Kelden Hastings and gave Cheyenne (43-19) a 2-0 lead. Vite grounded out to second in the first inning to put the Sixers up 1-0.
Gillette’s lone run came on Hayden Sylte’s double in the sixth.
Cheyenne senior left-hander Travis Onisto improved to 5-2 on the season by striking out four batters and walking just one over seven innings. He scattered six hits. Hastings and Colter McAnelly were both 2 for 3 with a double at the plate.
In Game 2, the Roughriders grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Brody Richardson and Garrett Lynde rapped consecutive singles before both scored on a double to center by Tanner Richards. Richards scored on a double to left off the bat of Kaden Race.
Post 6 cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Grant Redman hit a two-out single to center to score Jackson Hesford from third. Kaden Anderson added a single to left to score Romero.
The Riders added three more runs in the sixth. Zach Brown hit a one-out double to center. Race and Sylte followed by drawing walks to load the bases. Kaleb Lewis drew a walk to score Race and stretch the lead to 4-2. Race and Sylte scored on a fielding error.
Anderson was 2 for 2 for Cheyenne, which plays a doubleheader at Greeley, Colorado, starting at 5 p.m. tonight.
CHEYENNE 2, GILLETTE 1
Gillette…… 000 001 0 – 1 6 0
Cheyenne…… 100 100 X – 2 7 0
Gillette pitching: Rivenes and Richards. Cheyenne pitching: Onisto and Lobmeyer.
W: Onisto (5-2). L: Rivenes.
2B: Gillette 1 (Sylte); Cheyenne 2 (Hastings, McAnelly).
GILLETTE 6, CHEYENNE 2
Gillette……000 303 0 – 6 8 2
Cheyenne…… 000 200 0 – 2 4 1
Gillette pitching: Newlin, Richardson (4) and Davis. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Applegarth (6), Bohlmann (6) and Anderson.
W: Richardson. L: McAnelly (4-3).
2B: Gillette 4 (Richards, Brown, Race, Davis).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.