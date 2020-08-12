CHEYENNE – Six Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 players were named first or second team All-Class AA on Monday.
Pitcher Travis Onisto and infielder Nico Vite were voted to the first team for the second time. Both were second-teamers in 2018. Onisto – a senior left-hander – went 5-2 this season, posting a 3.81 earned-run average across 59 innings. He struck out 89 batters. Vite – a college returner – batted .322 (68 for 211) with 13 doubles, 11 triples, three home runs and 50 RBIs.
Junior center fielder Andrew Johnson and freshman shortstop/pitcher Colter McAnelly both earned their first first team nods. Johnson was a second-teamer in 2019.
Johnson posted a .388 batting average (90 for 232) with 21 doubles, a program-record 19 triples, two home runs and 76 RBIs.
McAnelly batted .359 (69 for 192) with 15 doubles, two triples and 58 RBIs. On the mound, McAnelly went 4-3 with a 2.37 ERA in 53 innings. He recorded 67 strikeouts.
Senior pitcher Garrett Oswald and senior infielder Grant Redman were named to the all-state second team. It’s the first all-state nod for both players.
