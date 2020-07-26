CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 needed just two hits to secure a victory Friday.
A day later, the bats came alive for the Sixers, who pounded out a combined 25 hits en route to sweeping a doubleheader at Laramie on Saturday.
Cheyenne earned wins of 13-2 and 7-0.
Post 6 (42-18) 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opening game, thanks in part to a two-run double off the bat of Zack Costopoulos. Cheyenne then exploded for nine runs in the fifth inning.
Costopoulos was 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Andrew Johnson was 3 for 3, including a triple, with three RBI and a run scored. Colter McAnelly also went 2 for 4, while Grant Redam went 2 for 3.
Trenton Rodriguez went the distance and picked up his eighth win of the season.
A five-run second inning helped break open the second game of the day. Johnson whacked a two-run double to right during the frame in which the visitors grabbed a 5-0 lead.
Johnson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Redman was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kaden Anderson picked up a pair of hits, as well.
Ty Lobmeyer also worked all seven innings and earned his fifth win of the year.
Post 6 hosts Gillette in a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
CHEYENNE 13, LARAMIE 2
Cheyenne ... 300 19 - 13 13 0
Laramie ...... 000 20 - 2 4 5
Cheyenne pitching: Rodrgiuez and Lobmeyer. Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Chavez (5) and Webb.
W: Rodriguez (8-1). L: Chamberlain.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos and Hastings), Laramie 1 (Hogsett). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
CHEYENNE 7, LARAMIE 0
Cheyenne .... 051 001 0 - 7 12 1
Laramie ....... 000 000 0 - 0 4 4
Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer and Anderson. Laramie pitching: Oppie, Dodd (7) and Webb.
W: Lobmeyer (5-2) L: Oppie.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson), Laramie 1 (Webb).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.