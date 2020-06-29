CHEYENNE – Regis Jesuit had a three-run seventh inning to take an 11-9 back-and-forth victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 in the championship of the NOCO Invitational.
Cheyenne led 3-1 after four innings before the Raiders pulled ahead 6-3 thanks to a five-run fifth.
Regis added two more in the sixth for an 8-3 lead. The Sixers (26-10) rallied with a six-run sixth to lead 9-8 heading into the final frame.
Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos both had two hits. Costopoulos drove in two runs, while McAnelly added an RBI.
Nico Vite’s lone hit was a tripe. He also drew three walks. Jackson Hesford’s only hit was a double.
Post 6 advanced to the final with an 11-6 win over the Northern Colorado Roughnecks.
Vite, McAnelly and Dominic Lopez all had two hits. Vite’s hits included a double, while Lopez and McAnelly both had doubles. Hesford’s only hit of the day was a two-run single, he also drove home a run when he was hit by a pitch.
Kelden Hastings’s only hit was a two-run triple.
McAnelly picked up the win on the mound, striking out six hitters across 4 2/3 innings. Bradley Feezer fanned two in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Cheyenne hosts its annual Firecracker tournament starting Thursday. Post 6 faces the Greeley (Colorado) GoJo’s at 4:30 p.m., and reigning American Legion national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 7 p.m.
REGIS 11, CHEYENNE 9
Regis…… 010 052 3 – 11 11 1
Cheyenne…… 111 006 0 – 9 8 2
Regis pitching: Young, Stoughton (4), Peltser (6), Blue (6), Wacshman (7) and Dembecj. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Bohlmann (5), Lobmeyer (6), Redman (7) and Lobmeyer and Anderson (6).
W: Wacshman. L: Redman (0-1).
2B: Regis 4 (O’Connor 2, McHough, Doubet); Cheyenne 1 (Hesford). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Vite). HR: Regis 1 (Doubet).
CHEYENNE 11, NORTHERN COLO. 6
Northern Colorado…… 040 101 0 – 6 10 3
Cheyenne…… 023 312 X – 11 12 1
Northern Colorado pitching: McLaughlin, Kenner (3), Leconte (4) and Petofrezzo. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Feezer (5) and Anderson.
W: McAnelly (4-1). L: McLaughlin.
2B: Northern Colorado 1 (Nowells); Cheyenne 2 (Lopez, McAnelly). 3B: Northern Colorado 2 (Keener, Nowells); Cheyenne 2 (Hastings, Vite).
