Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 scored 11 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally for a 13-9 victory in the first game of a weather-delayed doubleheader against the NOCO Roughnecks on Wednesday at Powers Field.
Nico Vite and Jackson Hesford were both 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Ben Bohlmann was 2 for 3, and also pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win.
Andrew Johnson had a triple and four RBIs.
Post 6 (10-2) kept its offense rolling in the nightcap for a 12-6 win.
Colter McAnelly was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Andrew Johnson and Kelden Hastings both had a hit and two RBIs. Zack Costopoulos added a double.
Trenton Rodriguez worked five innings on the mound to improve to 3-0.
The Sixers host the Parker Lightning at noon Saturday.
CHEYENNE 13, NOCO 9
NOCO…… 210 321 0 – 9 13 1
Cheyenne…… 200 344 X – 13 9 0
NOCO pitching: Jorgenson, Zisidlsei (3), Covey (4), LaConte (6), Segura (7) and Petterezzo. Cheyenne pitching: Onisto, Redman (5), Bohlmann (6) and Lobmeyer and Johnson (6).
W: Bohlmann (1-0). L: Zisidlsei.
2B: NOCO 2 (Mendoza, Covey); Cheyenne 2 (Hesford, Vite). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
CHEYENNE 12, NOCO 6
NOCO…… 003 011 1 – 6 7 5
Cheyenne…… 230 205 X – 12 9 3
NOCO pitching: Segura, Sanders (3), McLaughlin (5), Covey (6), Howard (6) and Connelly. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Lobmeyer (6) and Bartlett.
W: Rodriguez (3-0). L: Sanders.
2B: NOCO 2 (McLaughlin, Connelly); Cheyenne 3 (McAnelly 2, Costopoulos). 3B: NOCO 1 (Ticer).
