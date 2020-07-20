CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team split its final two games of the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament, and finished second in the tournament Sunday in Cheyenne.
In the championship, the Sixers (38-16) led the NoCo Roughnecks graduate team 3-0 heading into the fifth inning. NoCo scored four runs in the top of the fifth, and added three more runs across the sixth and seventh to secure the 7-3 victory.
Cheyenne center fielder Andrew Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Kelden Hastings added a hit and an RBI.
Post 6 advanced to the championship with an 8-3 victory over the Greeley (Colo.) GoJo’s.
The game was tied 2-2 when Cheyenne broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning. Three of those runs came on freshman Keagan Bartlett’s double to left field with two outs. Classmate Colter McAnelly also had a two-run single in the frame.
Grant Redman was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, including a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Nico Vite and Zack Costopoulos added doubles for Cheyenne.
Ty Lobmeyer allowed just three hits across five innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Sixers, who host Sheridan in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 8, GREELEY 8
Greeley…… 002 001 0 – 3 4 2
Cheyenne…… 110 060 X – 8 7 1
Greeley pitching: Reid, Perez (5) and Rose. Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Bohlmann (6) and Bartlett.
W: Lobmeyer (4-2). L: Reid.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Bartlett, Costopoulos, Vite).
NOCO 7, CHEYENNE 3
NoCo…… 000 041 2 – 7 10 1
Cheyenne…… 120 000 0 – 3 4 1
NoCo pitching: Covey, LeConte (6) and Connelly. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, McAnelly (5), Redman (7) and Anderson.
W: Covey. L: McAnelly (4-2).
2B: NoCo 2 (Nowells, McLaughlin); Cheyenne 1 (Johnson).
