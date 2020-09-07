Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 3 for 6 with a solo home run, two strikeouts and two runs scored during the New York Mets’ 14-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. He is now batting .256 (33 for 129) with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 RBIs in 38 games. He has drawn 26 walks, struck out 32 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .400 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.