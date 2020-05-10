CHEYENNE – If public health orders allow American Legion baseball to be played in Wyoming this summer, it will be done without the support of the national governing body.
The national American Legion organization told the 25 states that hadn’t canceled their 2020 seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic that it won’t be sponsoring baseball this summer. The news was spread in a memo sent Sunday morning.
However, the memo does tell states they are free to conduct seasons. Those seasons will have to be branded as programs of that specific state’s Legion posts while indicating they are not recognized by the national American Legion organization.
All Wyoming teams indicated their desire to play during a videoconferencing call Sunday night.
There was some confusion Sunday about whether the seasons and teams would be allowed to be branded as Legion. That position was clarified Monday morning.
“The whole point of this is for the boys to be able to play baseball,” Cheyenne Post 6 board president Phil Maggard said Sunday night. “At this point, nobody knows if we’re going to be able to have games, but we have started getting a plan in place so we can be ready to go if we get the greenlight.”
Wyoming Legion Baseball chairman Cody Beers gathered the state’s coaches and board presidents for the call, to further clarify the national directives to the call’s participants. Beers encouraged the programs to play ball if public health orders laid out by state, county and municipal governments allow.
At that point, Beers removed himself from the call because he believed he couldn’t have any involvement with the groups until Legion sponsors another season nationally.
“As more states announced they weren’t going to sanction Legion baseball this summer, I think most of the Legion baseball boards around our state saw the national announcement coming,” Maggard said. “We weren’t caught off guard.”
On April 7, the national Legion organization canceled its eight regional tournaments and its World Series. Those events were scheduled for August.
In response, Wyoming moved its state tournament to Aug. 5-9 in Laramie. There have been discussions about Gillette – which was slated to host Legion’s Northwest Regional – hosting a de facto regional tournament after the state tournament.
Wyoming Legion teams were allowed to start practice this week with a few dozen guidelines to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Those guidelines allowed nine people at each practice, including coaches. They also promoted sanitizing equipment and continued social distancing.
Those guidelines will still be followed, but will be changed if public health orders change.
Insurance coverage is the only hurdle for teams to clear because the national organization has stopped referring teams to the K&K Insurance portal. It also removed a link to K&K from its website.
Cheyenne Post 6’s teams are already registered with K&K and have paid their premiums, Maggard said. The Sixers expect that coverage to hold, but added they will know more after Sunday night’s video call.
