Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went a combined 1 for 7 with a double and a strikeout as the New York Mets were swept in a doubleheader Tuesday by Miami.
The Marlins won the opener 3-0 before taking the nightcap 4-0.
Nimmo batted lead off and started in center field in both games. He moved to left field during the second game.
The 27-year-old is now batting .253 (24 for 95) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight RBIs in 28 games this season. He has drawn 22 walks, struck out 23 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .418 on-base percentage.
The Mets (12-16) take on the Marlins (13-11) again at 5:10 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.