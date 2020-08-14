Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 1 for 3 with a double and two walks during the New York Mets’ 8-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday.
The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff. He started the game with a double, and moved to left field in the top of the second inning after Jeff McNeil left the game with an injury.
Nimmo is now batting .254 (16 for 63) with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in 20 games this season. He has drawn 18 walks, struck out 16 times and been hit by four pitches. He has a .447 on-base percentage.
The Mets (9-11) host Philadelphia at 5:05 p.m. today.
