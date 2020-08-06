Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with three walks and two runs scored during the New York Mets’ 3-1 win Wednesday at Washington.
The 27-year-old started in left field and batted leadoff. Nimmo is now batting .227 (10 for 44) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, 12 walks and 14 strikeouts in 13 games this season. He also had been hit by three pitches and stolen a base. He has a .424 on-base percentage.
Nimmo has reached base safely in a career-high 28 consecutive games dating back to last season. He also has scored at least one run in seven consecutive contests.
The Mets (5-8) host Miami at 5:10 p.m. today.
