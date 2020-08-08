Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout during the New York Mets’ 4-3 loss to the visiting Miami Marlins.
The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff for New York before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The walk extended Nimmo’s career-high streak of consecutive games reaching base safely to 29.
Nimmo is now batting .217 (10 for 46) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. He has drawn 13 walks and struck out 15 times while being hit by three pitches.
The Mets (5-9) host Miami at 5:10 p.m. today.
