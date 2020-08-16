Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 6-2 loss Saturday in Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field for New York.
Nimmo is now batting .243 (17 for 70) with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in 22 games this season. He has drown 20 walks, struck out 18 times and been hit by four pitches. Nimmo has a .436 on-base percentage.
