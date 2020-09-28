Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 5 with a run scored and two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 15-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in left field for the Mets. He finished the season batting .280 (52 for 186) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games. He drew 33 walks, struck out 43 times and was hit by six pitches. Nimmo had a .404 on-base percentage, and a .888 OPS.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate caught fire over the final month of the season, batting .338 (25 for 74) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs. He had a .931 OPS during September.
Nimmo’s three triples ranked fourth in the national League. His .404 on-base percentage and six hit by pitches both ranked eighth in the NL, while his .888 OPS was 15th.
The Mets finished 26-34 in MLB’s abbreviated season.
