Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 2 for 4 during the New York Mets’ 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and played center field. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.
Nimmo is now batting .250 (29 for 116) with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 RBIs in 35 games this season. He has drawn 24 walks, struck out 29 times and been hit by five pitches.
