Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 3 for 5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during the New York Mets’ 11-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. He led off the game with a 392-foot solo homer, and reached on a bunch single in the sixth inning.
Defensively, Nimmo robbed Kurt Suzuki of a home run with a leaping catch at the outfield wall in the top of the second.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate is batting .250 (15 for 60) with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in 19 games this season. He has drawn 16 walks and struck out 16 times while being hit by four pitches.
Nimmo has reached base safely in 33 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season. It is the best active streak in Major League Baseball.
