Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with a walk during the New York Mets’ 8-5 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff before being replaced by Guillermo Heredia in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Nimmo is now batting .276 (48 for 174) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 51 games this season. He has drawn 32 walks, struck out 39 times and been hit by six pitches. He has a .406 on-base percentage and a .900 OPS.
