Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks, two strikeouts and a run scored during the New York Mets’ 7-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field for New York.
Nimmo is now batting .283 (47 for 166) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 47 games. He has drawn 30 walks, struck out 39 times and been hit by five pitches. Nimmo has a .408 on-base percentage and a .920 OPS.
