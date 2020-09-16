Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 5 with a solo home run during the New York Mets’ 4-1 loss Tuesday at Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. He homered to right field to lead off the fifth inning.
Nimmo is now batting .263 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 44 games. He has drawn 27 walks, struck out 36 times and been hit by five pitches. He has a .388 on-base percentage.
The Mets (21-27) play Philadelphia at 5 p.m. tonight.
