Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 6-4 loss Sunday at Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in left field. His streak of 36 consecutive games reaching base was snapped.
Nimmo is now batting .230 (17 for 74) with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in 23 games this season. He has drawn 20 walks, struck out 20 times and been hit by four pitches. He has a .418 on-base percentage.
